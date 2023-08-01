On Tuesday, Alex Bregman (batting .306 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .252 with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 58 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 85th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 76th in slugging.

Bregman has had a hit in 68 of 106 games this season (64.2%), including multiple hits 26 times (24.5%).

He has homered in 17.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Bregman has picked up an RBI in 43 games this year (40.6%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those games (16.0%).

He has scored in 49.1% of his games this season (52 of 106), with two or more runs 11 times (10.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 52 .251 AVG .252 .348 OBP .346 .402 SLG .452 13 XBH 21 8 HR 10 32 RBI 37 29/28 K/BB 28/30 4 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings