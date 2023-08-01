Framber Valdez starts for the Houston Astros on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The Astros have been listed as -200 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Guardians (+165). The over/under for the contest is set at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Astros vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -200 +165 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 5-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Astros did not cover its most recent game with a spread. Houston's last three games have finished above the total, and the average total in that streak was 9.

Read More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won 41 of the 70 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (58.6%).

Houston has a record of 13-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter (72.2% winning percentage).

The Astros have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Houston has had an over/under set by bookmakers 107 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 53 of those games (53-53-1).

The Astros are 8-8-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-25 31-22 21-15 36-32 38-35 19-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.