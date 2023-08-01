Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Chas McCormick (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and nine RBI) and the Houston Astros play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is batting .285 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 26 walks.
- McCormick has gotten a hit in 42 of 66 games this year (63.6%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (28.8%).
- He has homered in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.0% of his trips to the dish.
- McCormick has driven in a run in 22 games this season (33.3%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (21.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 40.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.6%.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|33
|.312
|AVG
|.261
|.392
|OBP
|.353
|.578
|SLG
|.479
|16
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|20
|32/12
|K/BB
|38/14
|6
|SB
|5
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 109 home runs (1.0 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Williams makes the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.35 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander tossed four scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.35 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .234 to opposing hitters.
