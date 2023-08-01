On Tuesday, Yainer Diaz (.677 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yainer Diaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz has 14 doubles, 13 home runs and six walks while batting .271.

Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this year (40 of 64), with more than one hit 15 times (23.4%).

In 18.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has driven home a run in 24 games this season (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 25 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 33 .294 AVG .250 .315 OBP .268 .637 SLG .405 15 XBH 12 10 HR 3 21 RBI 10 16/2 K/BB 26/4 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings