Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (61-47) will host Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (53-55) at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, August 2, with a start time of 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +150. The over/under is 8 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Astros vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier - HOU (7-2, 4.33 ERA) vs Tanner Bibee - CLE (7-2, 3.11 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Astros and Guardians game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Astros (-185), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Astros win, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.41 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Kyle Tucker hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 42, or 59.2%, of the 71 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Astros have a 20-9 record (winning 69% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Astros played as the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and went 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Guardians have been underdogs in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (39.5%) in those contests.

The Guardians have been listed as an underdog of +150 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.