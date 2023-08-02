Kyle Tucker leads the Houston Astros (61-47) into a matchup with Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians (53-55) at Minute Maid Park, on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET. Tucker is at .301, the ninth-best average in the league, and Naylor is sixth at .308.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (7-2) to the mound, while Tanner Bibee (7-2) will get the nod for the Guardians.

Astros vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (7-2, 4.33 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (7-2, 3.11 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

Javier (7-2) will take the mound for the Astros, his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed three hits in six innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 4.33 ERA this season with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across 20 games.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 20 starts this season.

Javier has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Cristian Javier vs. Guardians

The Guardians have scored 444 runs this season, which ranks 25th in MLB. They have 924 hits, 14th in baseball, with 82 home runs (30th in the league).

The Guardians have gone 7-for-21 with four doubles and four RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In 16 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 3.11 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .226 to opposing batters.

Bibee is seeking his fourth quality start in a row.

Bibee is looking for his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per start.

He has had two appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

