The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.372 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double) against the Guardians.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is hitting .247 with 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks.

In 65.6% of his 96 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 10.4% of his games in 2023 (10 of 96), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Pena has driven in a run in 26 games this season (27.1%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (10.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 40 of 96 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 44 .242 AVG .253 .319 OBP .290 .381 SLG .385 16 XBH 14 5 HR 5 22 RBI 17 35/17 K/BB 53/7 8 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings