The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker (.417 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston with 116 hits and an OBP of .379, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .508.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks ninth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is 17th in slugging.

Tucker has picked up a hit in 69.8% of his 106 games this year, with more than one hit in 29.2% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 15.1% of his games in 2023 (16 of 106), and 4% of his trips to the plate.

In 44 games this season (41.5%), Tucker has picked up an RBI, and in 20 of those games (18.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 43 of 106 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 52 .267 AVG .333 .355 OBP .403 .429 SLG .585 19 XBH 25 6 HR 12 29 RBI 45 26/27 K/BB 32/24 11 SB 9

Guardians Pitching Rankings