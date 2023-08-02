Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker (.417 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston with 116 hits and an OBP of .379, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .508.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks ninth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is 17th in slugging.
- Tucker has picked up a hit in 69.8% of his 106 games this year, with more than one hit in 29.2% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 15.1% of his games in 2023 (16 of 106), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 44 games this season (41.5%), Tucker has picked up an RBI, and in 20 of those games (18.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 43 of 106 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|52
|.267
|AVG
|.333
|.355
|OBP
|.403
|.429
|SLG
|.585
|19
|XBH
|25
|6
|HR
|12
|29
|RBI
|45
|26/27
|K/BB
|32/24
|11
|SB
|9
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- The Guardians give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, one per game).
- The Guardians are sending Bibee (7-2) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.11 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .226 to his opponents.
