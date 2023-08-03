How to Watch the Astros vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 3
Clarke Schmidt and Cristian Javier will start for their respective teams when the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros square off on Thursday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:15 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Yankees vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Astros Player Props
|Yankees vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|Yankees vs Astros Odds
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros' 138 home runs rank 10th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 325 extra-base hits, Houston ranks 13th in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage this season.
- The Astros have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
- Houston has scored 518 runs (4.8 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Astros have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.8) among MLB offenses.
- Houston has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.
- Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.76 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.
- The Astros have a combined WHIP of 1.268 as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in MLB.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Javier (7-2) will take the mound for the Astros, his 21st start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed three hits in six innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.
- In 20 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.
- Javier will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/29/2023
|Rays
|W 17-4
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Taj Bradley
|7/30/2023
|Rays
|L 8-2
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Zack Littell
|7/31/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-3
|Home
|J.P. France
|Noah Syndergaard
|8/1/2023
|Guardians
|W 2-0
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Gavin Williams
|8/2/2023
|Guardians
|W 3-2
|Home
|Ronel Blanco
|Tanner Bibee
|8/3/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/4/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Luis Severino
|8/5/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|8/6/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Carlos Rodón
|8/8/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Grayson Rodriguez
|8/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Jack Flaherty
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.