The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.364 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Guardians.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .244 with 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks.

Pena has gotten at least one hit in 64.9% of his games this year (63 of 97), with multiple hits 25 times (25.8%).

He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.8% of his games this year, Pena has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (10.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 41.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (9.3%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 44 .236 AVG .253 .312 OBP .290 .372 SLG .385 16 XBH 14 5 HR 5 22 RBI 17 37/17 K/BB 53/7 8 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings