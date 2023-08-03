On Thursday, Jose Altuve (.564 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

TV Channel: FOX

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is batting .280 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks.

Altuve will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with one homer during his last games.

Altuve has picked up a hit in 24 of 38 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.

Looking at the 38 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (18.4%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.6% of his games this year, Altuve has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 60.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (18.4%).

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 16 .253 AVG .309 .380 OBP .382 .440 SLG .559 7 XBH 9 3 HR 4 11 RBI 9 17/15 K/BB 13/8 4 SB 3

