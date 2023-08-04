Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Yankees - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Alex Bregman -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the mound, on August 4 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .251 with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 60 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 85th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 85th in slugging.
- Bregman has gotten a hit in 69 of 109 games this season (63.3%), with more than one hit on 27 occasions (24.8%).
- In 16.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Bregman has driven home a run in 43 games this season (39.4%), including more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 52 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|53
|.254
|AVG
|.248
|.353
|OBP
|.340
|.400
|SLG
|.444
|13
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|10
|32
|RBI
|37
|30/30
|K/BB
|29/30
|4
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (133 total, 1.2 per game).
- Severino (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 13th start of the season. He has a 7.49 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering nine earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.49, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .329 against him.
