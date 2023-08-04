Kyle Tucker will lead the way for the Houston Astros (62-48) on Friday, August 4, when they take on Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (57-52) at Yankee Stadium at 7:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are +130 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Astros (-155). The contest's total is listed at 9 runs.

Astros vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown - HOU (7-7, 4.20 ERA) vs Luis Severino - NYY (2-5, 7.49 ERA)

Astros vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 72 times and won 43, or 59.7%, of those games.

The Astros have gone 26-12 (winning 68.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

Houston has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros went 5-2 over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Yankees have come away with 13 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Yankees have a win-loss record of 5-4 when favored by +130 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Yankees had a record of 1-4.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) José Abreu 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+140) Yordan Alvarez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (-105) Jeremy Pena 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL West -110 - 1st

