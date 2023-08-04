After going 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Jacob Meyers and the Houston Astros face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Luis Severino) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is batting .230 with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Meyers has gotten at least one hit in 52.6% of his games this year (40 of 76), with at least two hits 13 times (17.1%).

In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (9.2%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 22.4% of his games this season, Meyers has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (7.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 28 of 76 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 37 .195 AVG .264 .288 OBP .333 .325 SLG .430 8 XBH 13 4 HR 3 10 RBI 15 41/15 K/BB 32/10 2 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings