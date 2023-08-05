Saturday's game features the New York Yankees (57-53) and the Houston Astros (63-48) squaring off at Yankee Stadium in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET on August 5.

The Astros will look to Justin Verlander (6-5) against the Yankees and Nestor Cortes Jr. (5-2).

Astros vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Astros have been favored 73 times and won 44, or 60.3%, of those games.

Houston has a record of 35-19, a 64.8% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Houston has scored 528 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.76).

Astros Schedule