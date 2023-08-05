On Saturday, Jeremy Pena (.386 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Nestor Cortes Jr.. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Yankees.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

  • Pena is batting .245 with 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 25 walks.
  • In 64.6% of his 99 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 10.1% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In 26 games this season (26.3%), Pena has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (10.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 40 games this season (40.4%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
53 GP 46
.236 AVG .254
.312 OBP .294
.372 SLG .381
16 XBH 14
5 HR 5
22 RBI 17
37/17 K/BB 54/8
8 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.94).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (135 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Cortes gets the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 5.16 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 59 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Wednesday, May 31 against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.16, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .253 batting average against him.
