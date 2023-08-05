After going 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Nestor Cortes Jr.) at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.

Nestor Cortes Jr. TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston with 119 hits and an OBP of .379, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .514.

He ranks ninth in batting average, 13th in on base percentage, and 11th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

Tucker is batting .316 with one homer during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

In 77 of 109 games this year (70.6%) Tucker has had a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (28.4%).

Looking at the 109 games he has played this season, he's homered in 17 of them (15.6%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Tucker has driven in a run in 46 games this season (42.2%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (19.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 41.3% of his games this year (45 of 109), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (10.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 54 .267 AVG .332 .353 OBP .404 .431 SLG .594 20 XBH 27 6 HR 13 29 RBI 48 27/27 K/BB 32/26 11 SB 11

Yankees Pitching Rankings