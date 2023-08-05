Mauricio Dubon -- with an on-base percentage of .214 in his past 10 games, 75 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the New York Yankees, with Nestor Cortes Jr. on the hill, on August 5 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Yankees.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.

Nestor Cortes Jr. TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon has 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .262.

Dubon has gotten at least one hit in 69.7% of his games this season (62 of 89), with at least two hits 23 times (25.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 5.6% of his games in 2023, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

Dubon has had an RBI in 23 games this year (25.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (4.5%).

He has scored in 50.6% of his games this season (45 of 89), with two or more runs nine times (10.1%).

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 47 .239 AVG .281 .259 OBP .313 .310 SLG .417 8 XBH 17 1 HR 4 7 RBI 20 19/5 K/BB 30/7 1 SB 5

Yankees Pitching Rankings