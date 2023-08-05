Mauricio Dubon -- with an on-base percentage of .214 in his past 10 games, 75 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the New York Yankees, with Nestor Cortes Jr. on the hill, on August 5 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Yankees.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

  • Dubon has 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .262.
  • Dubon has gotten at least one hit in 69.7% of his games this season (62 of 89), with at least two hits 23 times (25.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 5.6% of his games in 2023, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Dubon has had an RBI in 23 games this year (25.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (4.5%).
  • He has scored in 50.6% of his games this season (45 of 89), with two or more runs nine times (10.1%).

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 47
.239 AVG .281
.259 OBP .313
.310 SLG .417
8 XBH 17
1 HR 4
7 RBI 20
19/5 K/BB 30/7
1 SB 5

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Yankees' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (135 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Cortes (5-2) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 12th start of the season. He has a 5.16 ERA in 59 1/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, May 31, the left-hander threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 5.16 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .253 to opposing hitters.
