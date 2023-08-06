Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will look to find success against Jose Urquidy when he takes the mound for the Houston Astros on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

The Yankees are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Astros have +100 odds to upset. The total for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Astros vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV: YES

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -120 +100 9 -110 -110 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the over/under, the Astros and their foes are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The last 10 Astros contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been victorious in 16, or 55.2%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Houston has a record of 11-11, a 50% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +100 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Houston and its opponents have hit the over in 54 of its 112 games with a total this season.

The Astros have an against the spread record of 8-8-0 in 16 games with a line this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-25 32-24 22-16 38-33 41-36 19-13

