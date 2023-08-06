The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez take the field in the final game of a four-game series against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

Astros vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023

1:35 PM ET

The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros have hit 142 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Fueled by 332 extra-base hits, Houston ranks 15th in MLB with a .414 slugging percentage this season.

The Astros rank 18th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.

Houston has scored the 10th-most runs in baseball this season with 529.

The Astros have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Astros are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking sixth with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.

Houston has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.

Houston has the second-best ERA (3.76) in the majors this season.

The Astros have a combined WHIP of 1.270 as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros' Jose Urquidy (2-2) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, April 30, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits against the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.

Urquidy has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 4.5 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in six chances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 Guardians W 2-0 Home Framber Valdez Gavin Williams 8/2/2023 Guardians W 3-2 Home Ronel Blanco Tanner Bibee 8/3/2023 Yankees L 4-3 Away Cristian Javier Clarke Schmidt 8/4/2023 Yankees W 7-3 Away Hunter Brown Luis Severino 8/5/2023 Yankees L 3-1 Away Justin Verlander Nestor Cortes Jr. 8/6/2023 Yankees - Away Jose Urquidy Carlos Rodón 8/8/2023 Orioles - Away J.P. France Grayson Rodriguez 8/9/2023 Orioles - Away Framber Valdez Jack Flaherty 8/10/2023 Orioles - Away Cristian Javier Dean Kremer 8/11/2023 Angels - Home Hunter Brown Reid Detmers 8/12/2023 Angels - Home Justin Verlander Tyler Anderson

