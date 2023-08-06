How to Watch the Astros vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 6
The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez take the field in the final game of a four-game series against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Sunday at Yankee Stadium.
Astros vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros have hit 142 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the league.
- Fueled by 332 extra-base hits, Houston ranks 15th in MLB with a .414 slugging percentage this season.
- The Astros rank 18th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.
- Houston has scored the 10th-most runs in baseball this season with 529.
- The Astros have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Astros are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking sixth with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.
- Houston has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.
- Houston has the second-best ERA (3.76) in the majors this season.
- The Astros have a combined WHIP of 1.270 as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in MLB.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros' Jose Urquidy (2-2) will make his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, April 30, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.
- Urquidy has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 4.5 innings per appearance.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in six chances this season.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/1/2023
|Guardians
|W 2-0
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Gavin Williams
|8/2/2023
|Guardians
|W 3-2
|Home
|Ronel Blanco
|Tanner Bibee
|8/3/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-3
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/4/2023
|Yankees
|W 7-3
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Luis Severino
|8/5/2023
|Yankees
|L 3-1
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|8/6/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Carlos Rodón
|8/8/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Grayson Rodriguez
|8/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Jack Flaherty
|8/10/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Dean Kremer
|8/11/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Reid Detmers
|8/12/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Tyler Anderson
