When the New York Yankees (58-53) and Houston Astros (63-49) square of at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, August 6, Carlos Rodon will get the call for the Yankees, while the Astros will send Jose Urquidy to the hill. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET.

The Yankees are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Astros have -105 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup.

Astros vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Rodon - NYY (1-4, 6.29 ERA) vs Urquidy - HOU (2-2, 5.20 ERA)

Astros vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won 39, or 60%, of the 65 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Yankees have a 39-26 record (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees went 2-1 across the three games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (55.2%) in those games.

This season, the Astros have been victorious 13 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+160) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+135) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+140) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL West +120 - 2nd

