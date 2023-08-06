The Houston Astros and Chas McCormick, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is batting .279 with 12 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 30 walks.

McCormick has gotten at least one hit in 62.0% of his games this season (44 of 71), with at least two hits 20 times (28.2%).

In 18.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

McCormick has an RBI in 23 of 71 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 29 games this year (40.8%), including multiple runs in six games.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 36 .313 AVG .248 .398 OBP .345 .617 SLG .450 18 XBH 11 8 HR 7 27 RBI 20 36/14 K/BB 41/16 7 SB 5

Yankees Pitching Rankings