Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Yankees - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kyle Tucker -- .216 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the New York Yankees, with Carlos Rodon on the hill, on August 6 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston with 119 hits and an OBP of .376, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .509.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks ninth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is 14th in slugging.
- Tucker has reached base via a hit in 77 games this season (of 110 played), and had multiple hits in 31 of those games.
- In 17 games this year, he has homered (15.5%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Tucker has had an RBI in 46 games this year (41.8%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (19.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 45 of 110 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|55
|.267
|AVG
|.325
|.353
|OBP
|.397
|.431
|SLG
|.583
|20
|XBH
|27
|6
|HR
|13
|29
|RBI
|48
|27/27
|K/BB
|34/26
|11
|SB
|11
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 136 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Rodon (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his sixth start of the season. He has a 6.29 ERA in 24 1/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander threw four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 6.29 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .220 to opposing hitters.
