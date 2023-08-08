Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Orioles - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Alex Bregman, with a slugging percentage of .200 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the mound, August 8 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Yankees.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is hitting .244 with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 62 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 104th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 95th in slugging.
- In 61.6% of his games this year (69 of 112), Bregman has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (24.1%) he recorded more than one.
- In 18 games this year, he has hit a home run (16.1%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 39.3% of his games this year, Bregman has notched at least one RBI. In 17 of those games (15.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 53 times this year (47.3%), including 11 games with multiple runs (9.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|56
|.254
|AVG
|.236
|.353
|OBP
|.333
|.400
|SLG
|.422
|13
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|10
|32
|RBI
|38
|30/30
|K/BB
|35/32
|4
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 125 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Rodriguez makes the start for the Orioles, his 15th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.09 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.09, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .271 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.