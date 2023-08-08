Tuesday's contest features the Baltimore Orioles (70-42) and the Houston Astros (64-49) facing off at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Orioles according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on August 8.

The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (9-7) versus the Orioles and Grayson Rodriguez (2-3).

Astros vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Astros vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Orioles 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have been favored 74 times and won 44, or 59.5%, of those games.

Houston has entered 67 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 42-25 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 538 total runs this season.

The Astros have a 3.78 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

