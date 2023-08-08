Astros vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 8
Tuesday's contest features the Baltimore Orioles (70-42) and the Houston Astros (64-49) facing off at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Orioles according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on August 8.
The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (9-7) versus the Orioles and Grayson Rodriguez (2-3).
Astros vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Astros vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Orioles 6, Astros 5.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
- This season, the Astros have been favored 74 times and won 44, or 59.5%, of those games.
- Houston has entered 67 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 42-25 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.
- Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 538 total runs this season.
- The Astros have a 3.78 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 2
|Guardians
|W 3-2
|Ronel Blanco vs Tanner Bibee
|August 3
|@ Yankees
|L 4-3
|Cristian Javier vs Clarke Schmidt
|August 4
|@ Yankees
|W 7-3
|Hunter Brown vs Luis Severino
|August 5
|@ Yankees
|L 3-1
|Justin Verlander vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|August 6
|@ Yankees
|W 9-7
|Jose Urquidy vs Carlos Rodón
|August 8
|@ Orioles
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Grayson Rodriguez
|August 9
|@ Orioles
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Jack Flaherty
|August 10
|@ Orioles
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Dean Kremer
|August 11
|Angels
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Reid Detmers
|August 12
|Angels
|-
|Jose Urquidy vs Tyler Anderson
|August 13
|Angels
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Chase Silseth
