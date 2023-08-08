Natasha Howard's Dallas Wings (15-13) and the Las Vegas Aces (24-3) square off at College Park Center on Tuesday, August 8, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas fell short of victory by a final score of 99-61 against New York last time out. The squad was led by Jackie Young's 16 points and Chelsea Gray's 15 points and six assists. Dallas is coming into this game having lost to Chicago 104-96 in their last outing. Satou Sabally led the team with 25 points, eight assists, two steals and two blocks.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Aces vs. Wings Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-450 to win)

Aces (-450 to win) Who's the underdog?: Wings (+340 to win)

Wings (+340 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-8.5)

Aces (-8.5) What's the over/under?: 176.5

176.5 When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: CBS Sports Network and BSSWX

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Wings Season Stats

The Wings are the third-best team in the league in points scored (86.3 per game) and seventh in points conceded (83.5).

On the boards, Dallas is best in the league in rebounds (39.4 per game). It is best in rebounds allowed (31.8 per game).

This season the Wings are ranked fifth in the league in assists at 19.9 per game.

At 13 turnovers committed per game and 13.6 turnovers forced, Dallas is fifth and fifth in the WNBA, respectively.

The Wings are ninth in the league in 3-pointers made (6.6 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (30.2%).

Defensively, Dallas is ninth in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.9. It is third-worst in 3-point percentage allowed at 35%.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Wings Home/Away Splits

The Wings score 87.6 points per game at home, 2.7 more than away (84.9). On defense they allow 84 per game, one more than on the road (83).

Dallas grabs more rebounds per game at home (40.2) than on the road (38.5), and allows fewer rebounds at home (29.4) than away (34.1).

The Wings collect 1.5 more assists per game at home (20.6) than on the road (19.1).

At home Dallas commits 14.4 turnovers per game, 2.9 more than away (11.5). It forces 13.1 turnovers per game at home, one fewer than on the road (14.1).

At home the Wings drain 6.2 treys per game, 0.7 less than on the road (6.9). They shoot 29.3% from beyond the arc at home, 1.7% lower than away (31%).

At home Dallas concedes 8.3 treys per game, 0.8 more than on the road (7.5). The team concedes 35% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 0.1% higher than on the road (34.9%).

Wings Moneyline and ATS Records

The Wings have entered the game as underdogs eight times this season and won twice.

The Wings have entered three games this season as the underdog by +340 or more and are 1-2 in those contests.

Against the spread, Dallas is 14-13-0 this season.

As a 8.5-point underdog or greater, Dallas has two wins ATS (2-2).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 22.7% chance of a victory for the Wings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.