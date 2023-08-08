The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers and his .533 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He smacked two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Yankees.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks while hitting .234.

Meyers has gotten a hit in 42 of 78 games this season (53.8%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (17.9%).

Looking at the 78 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in eight of them (10.3%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Meyers has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (23.1%), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (9.0%).

In 30 of 78 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 39 .195 AVG .271 .288 OBP .336 .325 SLG .481 8 XBH 16 4 HR 5 10 RBI 21 41/15 K/BB 35/10 2 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings