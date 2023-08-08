Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Orioles - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Jose Altuve and his .564 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is batting .281 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 25 walks.
- Altuve will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 with one homer during his last outings.
- In 66.7% of his games this season (28 of 42), Altuve has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (28.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 19.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Altuve has an RBI in 13 of 42 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 61.9% of his games this year (26 of 42), with two or more runs seven times (16.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|20
|.253
|AVG
|.306
|.380
|OBP
|.379
|.440
|SLG
|.553
|7
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|10
|17/15
|K/BB
|16/10
|4
|SB
|6
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.04 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 125 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Rodriguez gets the start for the Orioles, his 15th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.09 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up a 6.09 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .271 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.