Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Orioles - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Kyle Tucker -- .205 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the hill, on August 8 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.375), slugging percentage (.505) and total hits (119) this season.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 10th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is 18th in slugging.
- Tucker has picked up a hit in 77 of 111 games this year, with multiple hits 31 times.
- In 15.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Tucker has driven home a run in 46 games this year (41.4%), including more than one RBI in 18.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 46 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|56
|.267
|AVG
|.321
|.353
|OBP
|.395
|.431
|SLG
|.574
|20
|XBH
|27
|6
|HR
|13
|29
|RBI
|48
|27/27
|K/BB
|35/27
|11
|SB
|12
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Orioles have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- The Orioles surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Rodriguez (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 15th start of the season. He has a 6.09 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.09, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .271 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.