Today's MLB slate has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those contests is the Houston Astros playing the Baltimore Orioles.

In terms of live coverage, we've got everything you need to know regarding today's MLB action here. Take a look at the links below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Philadelphia Phillies (61-51) host the Washington Nationals (49-63)

The Nationals will hit the field at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Tuesday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Bryson Stott (.302 AVG, 10 HR, 43 RBI)

Bryson Stott (.302 AVG, 10 HR, 43 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.290 AVG, 19 HR, 65 RBI)

PHI Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -281 +228 9

The Cincinnati Reds (60-55) play host to the Miami Marlins (58-56)

The Marlins will look to pick up a road win at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.268 AVG, 17 HR, 63 RBI)

Spencer Steer (.268 AVG, 17 HR, 63 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.374 AVG, 3 HR, 52 RBI)

MIA Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -143 +121 10

The Tampa Bay Rays (68-46) play host to the St. Louis Cardinals (49-64)

The Cardinals hope to get a road victory at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.273 AVG, 15 HR, 54 RBI)

Wander Franco (.273 AVG, 15 HR, 54 RBI) STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.282 AVG, 23 HR, 79 RBI)

TB Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -176 +149 8.5

The Detroit Tigers (49-63) face the Minnesota Twins (60-54)

The Twins will hit the field at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.225 AVG, 15 HR, 59 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.225 AVG, 15 HR, 59 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.224 AVG, 13 HR, 52 RBI)

MIN Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -117 -102 7.5

The Pittsburgh Pirates (51-61) take on the Atlanta Braves (70-40)

The Braves will take to the field at PNC Park against the Pirates on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.265 AVG, 14 HR, 53 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.265 AVG, 14 HR, 53 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.339 AVG, 25 HR, 67 RBI)

ATL Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -164 +139 10

The Baltimore Orioles (70-42) play the Houston Astros (64-49)

The Astros hope to get a road victory at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.272 AVG, 14 HR, 53 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.272 AVG, 14 HR, 53 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.295 AVG, 19 HR, 77 RBI)

HOU Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -129 +110 8.5

The New York Mets (51-61) take on the Chicago Cubs (58-55)

The Cubs will look to pick up a road win at Citi Field versus the Mets on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.246 AVG, 22 HR, 69 RBI)

Francisco Lindor (.246 AVG, 22 HR, 69 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.277 AVG, 8 HR, 58 RBI)

CHC Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -133 +113 9.5

The Cleveland Guardians (54-59) play the Toronto Blue Jays (64-50)

The Blue Jays will take to the field at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.286 AVG, 18 HR, 65 RBI)

José Ramírez (.286 AVG, 18 HR, 65 RBI) TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.263 AVG, 18 HR, 69 RBI)

TOR Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -131 +111 8

The Boston Red Sox (58-54) play host to the Kansas City Royals (36-78)

The Royals will hit the field at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.264 AVG, 26 HR, 79 RBI)

Rafael Devers (.264 AVG, 26 HR, 79 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.269 AVG, 20 HR, 68 RBI)

BOS Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -180 +152 10

The Philadelphia Phillies (61-51) face the Washington Nationals (49-63)

The Nationals will look to pick up a road win at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Tuesday at 7:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Bryson Stott (.302 AVG, 10 HR, 43 RBI)

Bryson Stott (.302 AVG, 10 HR, 43 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.290 AVG, 19 HR, 65 RBI)

PHI Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -206 +172 9

The Chicago White Sox (46-68) play the New York Yankees (58-55)

The Yankees hope to get a road victory at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.270 AVG, 30 HR, 64 RBI)

Luis Robert (.270 AVG, 30 HR, 64 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.270 AVG, 18 HR, 48 RBI)

NYY Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -158 +135 9

The Milwaukee Brewers (61-53) play host to the Colorado Rockies (44-68)

The Rockies will hit the field at American Family Field against the Brewers on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.290 AVG, 16 HR, 64 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.290 AVG, 16 HR, 64 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.259 AVG, 19 HR, 58 RBI)

MIL Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -218 +180 8.5

The Los Angeles Angels (56-58) play the San Francisco Giants (62-51)

The Giants hope to get a road victory at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.308 AVG, 40 HR, 82 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.308 AVG, 40 HR, 82 RBI) SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.272 AVG, 11 HR, 33 RBI)

LAA Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -111 -108 9

The Oakland Athletics (32-81) play host to the Texas Rangers (67-46)

The Rangers will look to pick up a road win at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.257 AVG, 1 HR, 35 RBI)

Esteury Ruiz (.257 AVG, 1 HR, 35 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.279 AVG, 18 HR, 71 RBI)

TEX Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -252 +208 7.5

The Arizona Diamondbacks (57-56) play the Los Angeles Dodgers (65-46)

The Dodgers hope to get a road victory at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.280 AVG, 21 HR, 59 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.280 AVG, 21 HR, 59 RBI) LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.342 AVG, 23 HR, 80 RBI)

LAD Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -158 +135 9

The Seattle Mariners (60-52) take on the San Diego Padres (55-58)

The Padres will take to the field at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.257 AVG, 18 HR, 62 RBI)

Julio Rodríguez (.257 AVG, 18 HR, 62 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.276 AVG, 24 HR, 72 RBI)

SEA Moneyline SD Moneyline Total -118 -101 8.5

