At +4000, the New Orleans Saints are No. 15 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.

Watch the Saints this season on Fubo!

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +130

+130 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Saints to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans went 6-10-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Saints games.

New Orleans ranked 19th in total offense this season (333.8 yards per game), but it really clicked on defense, ranking fifth-best in the with 333.8 yards allowed per game.

At home last year, the Saints were 4-5. Away, they were 3-5.

New Orleans had four wins as the favorite in six games last season, and was victorious twice (in 10 opportunities) as an underdog.

The Saints were 5-7 in the NFC, including 2-4 in the NFC South.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr had 24 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in 15 games for the Raiders last year, completing 60.8% of his throws for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game).

On the ground for the Lions last season, Jamaal Williams scored 17 touchdowns and picked up 1,066 yards (62.7 per game).

In 16 games a season ago, Taysom Hill had nine receptions for 77 yards (4.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Chris Olave had 72 receptions for 1,042 yards (69.5 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games.

As a playmaker on defense, Demario Davis amassed 109 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and one interception in 17 games last year.

Bet on Saints to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans - +10000 2 September 18 @ Panthers - +8000 3 September 24 @ Packers - +6600 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +15000 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +6600 6 October 15 @ Texans - +20000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +3000 8 October 29 @ Colts - +15000 9 November 5 Bears - +6000 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +4000 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +8000 13 December 3 Lions - +2200 14 December 10 Panthers - +8000 15 December 17 Giants - +6600 16 December 21 @ Rams - +8000 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +15000 18 January 7 Falcons - +8000

Odds are current as of August 8 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.