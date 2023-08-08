On Tuesday, Yordan Alvarez (hitting .361 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Yankees.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez has 13 doubles, 21 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .286.

Alvarez has reached base via a hit in 49 games this year (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

In 28.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 47.8% of his games this year, Alvarez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 28.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 59.7% of his games this season (40 of 67), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.4%) he has scored more than once.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 31 .287 AVG .284 .386 OBP .400 .519 SLG .706 16 XBH 18 7 HR 14 26 RBI 36 35/18 K/BB 27/18 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings