Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Orioles - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Alex Bregman, with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Baltimore Orioles, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, August 9 at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Orioles.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .246 with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 62 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 101st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 49th and he is 97th in slugging.
- Bregman has gotten at least one hit in 61.9% of his games this year (70 of 113), with more than one hit 28 times (24.8%).
- In 15.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Bregman has picked up an RBI in 38.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 54 times this year (47.8%), including 11 games with multiple runs (9.7%).
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|57
|.254
|AVG
|.239
|.353
|OBP
|.335
|.400
|SLG
|.422
|13
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|10
|32
|RBI
|38
|30/30
|K/BB
|37/32
|4
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, 1.1 per game).
- Flaherty (8-6 with a 4.28 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 22nd of the season.
- The righty's last appearance was on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.28), 61st in WHIP (1.522), and 31st in K/9 (8.9).
