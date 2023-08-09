Ryan Mountcastle and the Baltimore Orioles will try to outdo Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Astros vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros have hit 147 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Fueled by 337 extra-base hits, Houston ranks 14th in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage this season.

The Astros rank 17th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.

Houston has scored the 10th-most runs in baseball this season with 545.

The Astros have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.320).

The Astros rank fifth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.9 whiffs per contest.

Houston averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-most in the majors.

Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.80 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

Astros pitchers have a 1.277 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will hand the ball to Cristian Javier (7-2) for his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in 4 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 21 starts this season.

In 21 starts, Javier has pitched through or past the fifth inning 17 times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.

In 21 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/3/2023 Yankees L 4-3 Away Cristian Javier Clarke Schmidt 8/4/2023 Yankees W 7-3 Away Hunter Brown Luis Severino 8/5/2023 Yankees L 3-1 Away Justin Verlander Nestor Cortes Jr. 8/6/2023 Yankees W 9-7 Away Jose Urquidy Carlos Rodón 8/8/2023 Orioles W 7-6 Away Framber Valdez Grayson Rodriguez 8/9/2023 Orioles - Away Cristian Javier Jack Flaherty 8/10/2023 Orioles - Away Hunter Brown Dean Kremer 8/11/2023 Angels - Home Justin Verlander Reid Detmers 8/12/2023 Angels - Home Jose Urquidy Tyler Anderson 8/13/2023 Angels - Home Framber Valdez Chase Silseth 8/14/2023 Marlins - Away Cristian Javier Braxton Garrett

