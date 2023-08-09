Adley Rutschman and Kyle Tucker are among the players with prop bets available when the Baltimore Orioles and the Houston Astros play at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Wednesday (first pitch at 7:05 PM ET).

Astros vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 121 hits with 28 doubles, 20 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 82 runs with 24 stolen bases.

He has a .297/.377/.512 slash line so far this season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Aug. 8 2-for-4 2 1 5 5 1 at Yankees Aug. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Yankees Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 4 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 2 at Yankees Aug. 3 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 107 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 62 walks and 70 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .246/.343/.411 on the year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Aug. 8 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Yankees Aug. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 4 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Jack Flaherty Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Flaherty Stats

The Orioles will send Jack Flaherty (8-6) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Flaherty will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.28 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.522 WHIP ranks 61st, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 31st.

Flaherty Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays Aug. 3 6.0 4 1 1 8 2 at Diamondbacks Jul. 26 5.0 8 3 3 4 2 at Cubs Jul. 21 6.0 8 4 4 6 1 vs. Nationals Jul. 16 6.0 3 3 3 7 3 at Marlins Jul. 6 6.2 9 0 0 5 2

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 19 doubles, 15 home runs, 66 walks and 55 RBI (112 total hits).

He has a slash line of .273/.372/.428 so far this season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Astros Aug. 8 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 vs. Mets Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Aug. 5 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 vs. Mets Aug. 4 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 3 2-for-5 0 0 1 2

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 104 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 44 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .252/.328/.472 on the year.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 6 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 5 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

