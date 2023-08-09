Jose Altuve -- hitting .350 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Baltimore Orioles, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on August 9 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is hitting .280 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks.

Altuve is batting .286 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a 10-game hitting streak.

Altuve has gotten a hit in 29 of 43 games this season (67.4%), including 12 multi-hit games (27.9%).

In eight games this year, he has hit a home run (18.6%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).

Altuve has driven home a run in 13 games this year (30.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 27 games this year (62.8%), including eight multi-run games (18.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 21 .253 AVG .303 .380 OBP .380 .440 SLG .539 7 XBH 11 3 HR 5 11 RBI 10 17/15 K/BB 16/11 4 SB 6

Orioles Pitching Rankings