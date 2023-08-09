The MLB lineup today, which includes the Houston Astros squaring off against the Baltimore Orioles, is sure to please.

You will find information on how to watch today's MLB action right here.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Cincinnati Reds (60-56) play the Miami Marlins (59-56)

The Marlins will look to pick up a road win at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.268 AVG, 17 HR, 63 RBI)

Spencer Steer (.268 AVG, 17 HR, 63 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.370 AVG, 3 HR, 52 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

CIN Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -127 +107 10

The Milwaukee Brewers (61-54) take on the Colorado Rockies (45-68)

The Rockies will take to the field at American Family Field against the Brewers on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.289 AVG, 16 HR, 64 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.289 AVG, 16 HR, 64 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.256 AVG, 19 HR, 59 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

MIL Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -230 +189 9.5

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

The Oakland Athletics (32-82) take on the Texas Rangers (68-46)

The Rangers will look to pick up a road win at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.255 AVG, 1 HR, 35 RBI)

Esteury Ruiz (.255 AVG, 1 HR, 35 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.280 AVG, 18 HR, 72 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

TEX Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -303 +244 9

The Philadelphia Phillies (62-52) face the Washington Nationals (50-64)

The Nationals will take to the field at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Bryson Stott (.302 AVG, 10 HR, 44 RBI)

Bryson Stott (.302 AVG, 10 HR, 44 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.287 AVG, 20 HR, 67 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

PHI Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -181 +153 9

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The Tampa Bay Rays (69-46) play host to the St. Louis Cardinals (49-65)

The Cardinals hope to get a road victory at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.272 AVG, 15 HR, 54 RBI)

Wander Franco (.272 AVG, 15 HR, 54 RBI) STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.282 AVG, 24 HR, 80 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

TB Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -155 +132 9.5

The Detroit Tigers (50-63) play host to the Minnesota Twins (60-55)

The Twins hope to get a road victory at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.223 AVG, 15 HR, 59 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.223 AVG, 15 HR, 59 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.228 AVG, 13 HR, 52 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

MIN Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -162 +136 8.5

The Baltimore Orioles (70-43) face the Houston Astros (65-49)

The Astros will hit the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.273 AVG, 15 HR, 55 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.273 AVG, 15 HR, 55 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.297 AVG, 20 HR, 82 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

BAL Moneyline HOU Moneyline Total -122 +103 9

The Pittsburgh Pirates (51-62) host the Atlanta Braves (71-40)

The Braves will look to pick up a road win at PNC Park against the Pirates on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.267 AVG, 15 HR, 54 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.267 AVG, 15 HR, 54 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.339 AVG, 26 HR, 68 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

ATL Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -295 +238 9.5

The New York Mets (51-62) play the Chicago Cubs (59-55)

The Cubs hope to get a road victory at Citi Field against the Mets on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.226 AVG, 34 HR, 85 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.226 AVG, 34 HR, 85 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.276 AVG, 8 HR, 58 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

CHC Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -117 -103 9

The Boston Red Sox (58-55) host the Kansas City Royals (37-78)

The Royals hope to get a road victory at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Justin Turner (.284 AVG, 17 HR, 71 RBI)

Justin Turner (.284 AVG, 17 HR, 71 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.268 AVG, 20 HR, 68 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

BOS Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -228 +186 10.5

The Cleveland Guardians (55-59) play the Toronto Blue Jays (64-51)

The Blue Jays will look to pick up a road win at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.284 AVG, 18 HR, 65 RBI)

José Ramírez (.284 AVG, 18 HR, 65 RBI) TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.265 AVG, 18 HR, 69 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

TOR Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -152 +128 8

The Chicago White Sox (46-69) host the New York Yankees (59-55)

The Yankees hope to get a road victory at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.269 AVG, 31 HR, 65 RBI)

Luis Robert (.269 AVG, 31 HR, 65 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.269 AVG, 18 HR, 48 RBI)

The Los Angeles Angels (57-58) take on the San Francisco Giants (62-52)

The Giants will take to the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.307 AVG, 40 HR, 83 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.307 AVG, 40 HR, 83 RBI) SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.269 AVG, 11 HR, 33 RBI)

The Arizona Diamondbacks (57-57) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (66-46)

The Dodgers will look to pick up a road win at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.279 AVG, 21 HR, 59 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.279 AVG, 21 HR, 59 RBI) LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.345 AVG, 23 HR, 81 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

LAD Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -131 +111 9

The Seattle Mariners (61-52) take on the San Diego Padres (55-59)

The Padres will hit the field at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.259 AVG, 18 HR, 62 RBI)

Julio Rodríguez (.259 AVG, 18 HR, 62 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.273 AVG, 24 HR, 72 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

SD Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -125 +105 8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.