Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros will square off against Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in the final of a three-game series, Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.3 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB play with 148 total home runs.

Houston is 15th in baseball, slugging .415.

The Astros' .249 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.

Houston is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.8 runs per game (553 total).

The Astros are 14th in baseball with a .321 on-base percentage.

Astros hitters strike out eight times per game, the fifth-lowest average in baseball.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.

Houston has a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.277).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Brown makes the start for the Astros, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.14 ERA and 130 strikeouts through 117 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Friday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Brown is trying to extend a third-game quality start streak in this outing.

Brown will try to build upon a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per outing).

He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/4/2023 Yankees W 7-3 Away Hunter Brown Luis Severino 8/5/2023 Yankees L 3-1 Away Justin Verlander Nestor Cortes Jr. 8/6/2023 Yankees W 9-7 Away Jose Urquidy Carlos Rodón 8/8/2023 Orioles W 7-6 Away Framber Valdez Grayson Rodriguez 8/9/2023 Orioles W 8-2 Away Cristian Javier Jack Flaherty 8/10/2023 Orioles - Away Hunter Brown Dean Kremer 8/11/2023 Angels - Home Justin Verlander Reid Detmers 8/12/2023 Angels - Home J.P. France Tyler Anderson 8/13/2023 Angels - Home Jose Urquidy Chase Silseth 8/14/2023 Marlins - Away Cristian Javier Braxton Garrett 8/15/2023 Marlins - Away Hunter Brown Johnny Cueto

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.