How to Watch the Astros vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 10
Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros will square off against Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in the final of a three-game series, Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.
Astros vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros average 1.3 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB play with 148 total home runs.
- Houston is 15th in baseball, slugging .415.
- The Astros' .249 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.
- Houston is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.8 runs per game (553 total).
- The Astros are 14th in baseball with a .321 on-base percentage.
- Astros hitters strike out eight times per game, the fifth-lowest average in baseball.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- Houston has a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.277).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Hunter Brown makes the start for the Astros, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.14 ERA and 130 strikeouts through 117 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Brown is trying to extend a third-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Brown will try to build upon a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per outing).
- He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/4/2023
|Yankees
|W 7-3
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Luis Severino
|8/5/2023
|Yankees
|L 3-1
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|8/6/2023
|Yankees
|W 9-7
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Carlos Rodón
|8/8/2023
|Orioles
|W 7-6
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Grayson Rodriguez
|8/9/2023
|Orioles
|W 8-2
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Jack Flaherty
|8/10/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Dean Kremer
|8/11/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Reid Detmers
|8/12/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Tyler Anderson
|8/13/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Chase Silseth
|8/14/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Braxton Garrett
|8/15/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Johnny Cueto
