The Houston Astros (66-49) have a 2-0 series lead, aiming to sweep the Baltimore Orioles (70-44) on Thursday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 12:35 PM ET.

The Astros will call on Hunter Brown (8-7) against the Orioles and Dean Kremer (10-4).

Astros vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (8-7, 4.14 ERA) vs Kremer - BAL (10-4, 4.61 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown

The Astros will hand the ball to Brown (8-7) for his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 4.14 ERA this season with 10 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across 21 games.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Brown will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has made 21 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dean Kremer

Kremer (10-4) takes the mound first for the Orioles in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 4.61 ERA in 125 2/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Friday against the New York Mets, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.

The 27-year-old has put up a 4.61 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings over 23 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .261 to his opponents.

Kremer enters the outing with 10 quality starts under his belt this year.

Kremer is trying to pick up his 19th start of five or more innings this season in this game.

He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

This season, the 27-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.61), 50th in WHIP (1.328), and 40th in K/9 (8.3) among pitchers who qualify.

