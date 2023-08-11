Hunter Renfroe and the Los Angeles Angels will hit the field on Friday at Minute Maid Park against Justin Verlander, who is expected to start for the Houston Astros. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -200 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +165. An 8.5-run total has been listed in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Astros vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -200 +165 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won 59.2% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (45-31).

Houston has gone 13-5 (winning 72.2% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Astros a 66.7% chance to win.

In the 116 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Houston, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-58-2).

The Astros have covered 50% of their games this season, going 8-8-0 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-25 35-25 23-17 40-33 43-37 20-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.