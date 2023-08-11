The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz (.382 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yainer Diaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

  • Diaz is batting .275 with 14 doubles, 15 home runs and six walks.
  • In 63.4% of his games this season (45 of 71), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (23.9%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 19.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Diaz has had at least one RBI in 38.0% of his games this year (27 of 71), with two or more RBI seven times (9.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 38.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 38
.303 AVG .252
.322 OBP .271
.624 SLG .435
15 XBH 14
10 HR 5
21 RBI 16
17/2 K/BB 28/4
0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
  • The Angels rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (146 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 21st of the season. He is 2-8 with a 4.78 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander went four innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • In 20 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.78, with 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .249 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.