Astros vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 12
Saturday's contest features the Houston Astros (67-50) and the Los Angeles Angels (58-59) facing off at Minute Maid Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Astros according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on August 12.
The Astros will call on J.P. France (8-3) against the Angels and Tyler Anderson (5-3).
Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Angels 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Angels Player Props
|Astros vs Angels Pitching Matchup
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Astros have won 46, or 59.7%, of the 77 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Houston is 24-10 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Astros.
- Houston has scored 568 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.79).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 6
|@ Yankees
|W 9-7
|Jose Urquidy vs Carlos Rodón
|August 8
|@ Orioles
|W 7-6
|Framber Valdez vs Grayson Rodriguez
|August 9
|@ Orioles
|W 8-2
|Cristian Javier vs Jack Flaherty
|August 10
|@ Orioles
|L 5-4
|Hunter Brown vs Dean Kremer
|August 11
|Angels
|W 11-3
|Justin Verlander vs Reid Detmers
|August 12
|Angels
|-
|J.P. France vs Tyler Anderson
|August 13
|Angels
|-
|Jose Urquidy vs Chase Silseth
|August 14
|@ Marlins
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Braxton Garrett
|August 15
|@ Marlins
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Johnny Cueto
|August 16
|@ Marlins
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Jesús Luzardo
|August 18
|Mariners
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Bryce Miller
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.