After hitting .265 with a double, a triple, two home runs, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Tyler Anderson) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Angels.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is hitting .277 with 13 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 31 walks.

In 62.2% of his 74 games this season, McCormick has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 17.6% of his games this season, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 23 games this year (31.1%), McCormick has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (20.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 31 of 74 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 38 .319 AVG .241 .403 OBP .338 .621 SLG .438 18 XBH 12 8 HR 7 27 RBI 20 36/14 K/BB 47/17 7 SB 5

Angels Pitching Rankings