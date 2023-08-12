Wings vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

On Saturday, August 12, 2023, two of the WNBA's best scorers -- Arike Ogunbowale (fifth, 20.8 points per game) and DeWanna Bonner (10th, 18.3) -- square off when the Dallas Wings (15-14) host the Connecticut Sun (21-8) at 8:00 PM ET on BSSWX and NBCS-BOS.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wings vs. Sun matchup.

Wings vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSWX and NBCS-BOS

BSSWX and NBCS-BOS Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Wings vs. Sun Betting Trends

The Wings have put together a 14-14-0 record against the spread this season.

The Sun have covered 15 times in 28 games with a spread this year.

Dallas has been favored by 2.5 points or more 17 times this season, and covered the spread in eight of those contests.

Connecticut has been an underdog by 2.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

So far this season, 14 out of the Wings' 28 games have gone over the point total.

In the Sun's 28 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

