The Dallas Wings (15-14) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Connecticut Sun (21-8) on Saturday, August 12 at College Park Center, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET.

The Wings fell in their last outing 104-84 against the Aces on Tuesday.

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4

Wings vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSWX and NBCS-BOS

BSSWX and NBCS-BOS Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Wings Player Leaders

Satou Sabally paces the Wings at 8.7 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 3.9 assists and 18 points. She is fifth in the league in rebounding.

Natasha Howard averages 17.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, she puts up 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Teaira McCowan averages 11.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, she posts 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Crystal Dangerfield posts 7.5 points, 3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 41.4% from the field.

Wings vs. Sun Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -2.5 168.5

