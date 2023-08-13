Sunday's game features the Houston Astros (68-50) and the Los Angeles Angels (58-60) matching up at Minute Maid Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Astros according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on August 13.

The probable pitchers are Jose Urquidy (2-2) for the Astros and Chase Silseth (3-1) for the Angels.

Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Astros have a record of 5-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Astros have been favored 78 times and won 47, or 60.3%, of those games.

Houston is 31-18 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Houston has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 579.

The Astros' 3.78 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule