The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker and his .632 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Chase Silseth and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected four RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Angels.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Angels Starter: Chase Silseth

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.379), slugging percentage (.519) and total hits (126) this season.

He ranks 11th in batting average, 13th in on base percentage, and 10th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Tucker has gotten at least one hit in 69.8% of his games this season (81 of 116), with multiple hits 33 times (28.4%).

He has hit a home run in 17.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Tucker has picked up an RBI in 42.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 20.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 50 of 116 games this year, and more than once 12 times.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 59 .271 AVG .321 .356 OBP .399 .443 SLG .588 21 XBH 29 7 HR 15 33 RBI 55 27/28 K/BB 37/30 11 SB 13

