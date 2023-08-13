Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker and his .632 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Chase Silseth and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected four RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Angels.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.379), slugging percentage (.519) and total hits (126) this season.
- He ranks 11th in batting average, 13th in on base percentage, and 10th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Tucker has gotten at least one hit in 69.8% of his games this season (81 of 116), with multiple hits 33 times (28.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 17.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Tucker has picked up an RBI in 42.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 20.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 50 of 116 games this year, and more than once 12 times.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|59
|.271
|AVG
|.321
|.356
|OBP
|.399
|.443
|SLG
|.588
|21
|XBH
|29
|7
|HR
|15
|33
|RBI
|55
|27/28
|K/BB
|37/30
|11
|SB
|13
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.58 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (149 total, 1.3 per game).
- Silseth gets the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 36 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed a 3.72 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .207 to his opponents.
