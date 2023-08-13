Saints Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New Orleans Saints have +4000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.
Saints Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +130
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000
New Orleans Betting Insights
- New Orleans compiled a 6-10-0 ATS record last year.
- The Saints and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 17 times last season.
- New Orleans ranked 19th in total offense this season (333.8 yards per game), but it really clicked on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the with 333.8 yards allowed per game.
- The Saints went 4-5 at home last year and 3-5 on the road.
- As the underdog, New Orleans picked up just two wins (2-8) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 4-2.
- The Saints were 5-7 in the NFC, including 2-4 in the NFC South.
Saints Impact Players
- Derek Carr had 24 TD passes and 14 interceptions in 17 games for the Raiders last year, completing 60.8% of his throws for 3,522 yards (207.2 per game).
- On the ground for the Lions last season, Jamaal Williams scored 17 touchdowns and accumulated 1,066 yards (62.7 per game).
- Taysom Hill had nine receptions for 77 yards (4.5 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- In the passing game, Chris Olave scored four TDs, catching 72 balls for 1,042 yards (61.3 per game).
- In 17 games last year, Demario Davis collected 6.5 sacks to go with 10.0 TFL, 109 tackles, and one interception.
2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|2
|September 18
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|3
|September 24
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|5
|October 8
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 15
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|7
|October 19
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|8
|October 29
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|9
|November 5
|Bears
|-
|+6000
|10
|November 12
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|12
|November 26
|@ Falcons
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|14
|December 10
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 21
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|18
|January 7
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
