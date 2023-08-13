The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez (.318 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Chase Silseth and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Angels.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Discover More About This Game

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

  • Alvarez has 13 doubles, 21 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .274.
  • Alvarez has picked up a hit in 72.2% of his 72 games this year, with multiple hits in 20.8% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in 26.4% of his games in 2023 (19 of 72), and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 34 games this season (47.2%), with more than one RBI in 19 of them (26.4%).
  • He has scored in 42 games this season (58.3%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 34
.277 AVG .270
.377 OBP .386
.496 SLG .648
16 XBH 18
7 HR 14
28 RBI 36
37/19 K/BB 31/20
0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender 149 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
  • Silseth gets the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 23-year-old has put up a 3.72 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .207 to his opponents.
