Astros vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 14
Monday's contest at LoanDepot park has the Houston Astros (68-51) squaring off against the Miami Marlins (62-57) at 6:40 PM ET (on August 14). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The probable starters are Framber Valdez (9-7) for the Astros and Braxton Garrett (6-3) for the Marlins.
Astros vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
- This season, the Astros have been favored 79 times and won 47, or 59.5%, of those games.
- Houston has entered 52 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 34-18 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Astros.
- Houston has scored 580 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 9
|@ Orioles
|W 8-2
|Cristian Javier vs Jack Flaherty
|August 10
|@ Orioles
|L 5-4
|Hunter Brown vs Dean Kremer
|August 11
|Angels
|W 11-3
|Justin Verlander vs Reid Detmers
|August 12
|Angels
|W 11-3
|J.P. France vs Tyler Anderson
|August 13
|Angels
|L 2-1
|Jose Urquidy vs Chase Silseth
|August 14
|@ Marlins
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Braxton Garrett
|August 15
|@ Marlins
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Johnny Cueto
|August 16
|@ Marlins
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Jesús Luzardo
|August 18
|Mariners
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Bryce Miller
|August 19
|Mariners
|-
|J.P. France vs Logan Gilbert
|August 20
|Mariners
|-
|Jose Urquidy vs Emerson Hancock
